Weaver Consulting Group Takes Position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLIP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,088,000 after acquiring an additional 186,876 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,670,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 215,992 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,970,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 354,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIP opened at $100.30 on Thursday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

