Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) CEO Jeffrey Hirsch Acquires 30,000 Shares

Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Hirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 198,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,314.90. This represents a 17.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRZ opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.36. Starz Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the second quarter worth $28,987,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $806,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,104,000.

Several brokerages have commented on STRZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Starz Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starz Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starz Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

