Weaver Consulting Group Acquires Shares of 5,500 Fluor Corporation $FLR

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 85,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Fluor by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 15,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluor Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

