Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Up 9.5%

BUFF opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

