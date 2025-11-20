Weaver Consulting Group Has $967,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 303.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 35.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 79.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 21.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 15,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BJAN opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $331.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.