Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,423,000 after purchasing an additional 190,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 141.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 141,903 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,732,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 120,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $657.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

