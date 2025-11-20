Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stock Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

