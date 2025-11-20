Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 11,462 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.17% of AMETEK worth $71,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AMETEK by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $94,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,997,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,497,000 after buying an additional 513,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,961,000 after acquiring an additional 484,803 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:AME opened at $194.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

