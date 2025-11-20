Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Stock Holdings Lessened by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365,048 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 221,484 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.51% of Rocket Lab worth $84,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 491.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -120.53 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $90,283,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 541,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,101,553.20. The trade was a 77.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 489,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,355,303.30. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rocket Lab from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

