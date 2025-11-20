Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stock Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.57% of WillScot worth $78,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in WillScot by 89.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ WSC opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.52 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. WillScot’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WillScot from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

WillScot Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

