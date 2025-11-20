Weaver Consulting Group Has $4.28 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June comprises about 1.2% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 212,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 15.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,381,000 after acquiring an additional 199,175 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $748.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $40.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

