Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 20,723 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $RRR

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,723 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.26% of Red Rock Resorts worth $69,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 230.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kord Nichols sold 37,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,262,687.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,807.08. This trade represents a 29.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.32. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 59.86% and a net margin of 9.52%.The firm had revenue of $475.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Red Rock Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

