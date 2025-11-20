Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,921 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.76% of Shift4 Payments worth $67,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $67.04 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,240.92. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $102,817.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,624. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

