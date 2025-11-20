Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,792 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 2.87% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $92,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRCT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 986,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,808,000 after buying an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at $815,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 218,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

PRCT opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.98. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.The firm had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

