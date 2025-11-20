Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 536,610 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,610 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.03% of Kyndryl worth $99,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 135.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of KD opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

