Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 1,710,253 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710,253 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.43% of KeyCorp worth $81,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $714,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 307,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $220,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

