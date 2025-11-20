ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.84% of ITT worth $103,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 4.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,525,000 after buying an additional 200,676 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 97.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,125,000 after purchasing an additional 904,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $156,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ITT by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ITT by 94.7% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 795,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 387,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $186.37 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $197.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.04.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The firm had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $43,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,750.96. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $1,018,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,020.90. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ITT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

