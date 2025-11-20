MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.95% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $101,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,436,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,177,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,113,000 after acquiring an additional 215,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 617,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,952,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.44.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 43,289 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $7,422,764.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,216,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,081,102.38. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $157,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,245.98. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,792,390 shares of company stock valued at $250,802,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $166.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $179.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -163.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

