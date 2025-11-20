Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 71,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $292.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $304.25.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,452 shares of company stock valued at $49,255,209. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

