352,525 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 352,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,390,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.13% of Royal Caribbean Cruises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $262.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

