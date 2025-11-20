TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 2,402 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,549,000 after buying an additional 1,775,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,946,000 after acquiring an additional 998,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

