Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $169.93 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,969 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $169,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 745,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,840,000 after purchasing an additional 78,950 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 272,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

