NFP Retirement Inc. Buys 37,238 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $282.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.98 and its 200 day moving average is $283.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

