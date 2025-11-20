Quilter Plc Has $143.27 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Quilter Plc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.6% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $143,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 514,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.49.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,118 shares of company stock worth $7,555,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $223.55 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The company has a market cap of $363.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.