Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,920 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. ARM accounts for 6.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Haven Private LLC grew its stake in ARM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 5.5% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ARM from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

ARM Trading Up 0.7%

ARM stock opened at $136.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.44. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $183.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.63, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.