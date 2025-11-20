Quilter Plc Sells 9,179 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Quilter Plc lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

