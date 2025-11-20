Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Position Cut by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after buying an additional 182,955 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after buying an additional 141,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 137.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $287.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $310.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

