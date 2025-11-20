CrowdStrike $CRWD Stock Position Reduced by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares in the company, valued at $120,246,421.47. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Arete Research set a $706.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $520.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of -437.47, a PEG ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.50 and its 200-day moving average is $473.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.