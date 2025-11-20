TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,705 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 33.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,274,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,897,000 after buying an additional 6,840,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $241,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,989,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,468,000 after purchasing an additional 952,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays set a $109.00 target price on Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.