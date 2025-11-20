NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

NFP Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $95,444,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 232.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 32,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $476.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.63 and its 200-day moving average is $452.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $193.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

