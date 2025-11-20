Quilter Plc Sells 5,321 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Ares Management comprises 2.0% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quilter Plc owned about 0.20% of Ares Management worth $111,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 69.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average of $168.71. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,989,059 shares of company stock valued at $355,167,794. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile



Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.



