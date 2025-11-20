The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,661 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 6,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cfra Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

