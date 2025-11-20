Prudential PLC Sells 11,128 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $268,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $697.10 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $735.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $653.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $593.39. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

