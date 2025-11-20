ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $806.0 million-$809.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.9 million. ODDITY Tech also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

ODDITY Tech Stock Up 1.6%

ODD stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.57. ODDITY Tech has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 14.65%.ODDITY Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ODDITY Tech in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ODDITY Tech from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODDITY Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 519,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,391,000 after purchasing an additional 152,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the third quarter worth about $27,838,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in ODDITY Tech by 0.3% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 401,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after buying an additional 265,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ODDITY Tech by 3,615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 255,407 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODDITY Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.