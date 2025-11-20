Prudential PLC Purchases 36,985 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,985 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $23,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $203.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.07.

Welltower Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:WELL opened at $196.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.60. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.14%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.