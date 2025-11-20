Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,367 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 210,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,108,836.48. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 961,950 shares of company stock worth $74,696,164. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

