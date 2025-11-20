Prudential PLC Sells 27,809 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,809 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,297,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,746,000 after buying an additional 152,685 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Wealth LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 10,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,596.60. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock worth $15,148,441 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $128.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.77 and a 52 week high of $128.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.