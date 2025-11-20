SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

JNK stock opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

