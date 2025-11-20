Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $737.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $806.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $756.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.