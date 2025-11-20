Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 69.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $330.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.59. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.61 and a 52 week high of $342.99. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $352.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cfra Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

