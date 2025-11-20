Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

