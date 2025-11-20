Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVO shares. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 3.2%

NVO opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.