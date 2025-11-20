Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $6,300,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.76.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1%

REGN opened at $702.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $608.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $800.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

