Critical Contrast: ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) & Lear (NYSE:LEA)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) and Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Lear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChargePoint and Lear”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $417.08 million 0.47 -$277.07 million ($11.65) -0.72 Lear $22.99 billion 0.23 $506.60 million $8.18 12.66

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint. ChargePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ChargePoint has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ChargePoint and Lear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 3 7 1 0 1.82 Lear 0 10 2 0 2.17

ChargePoint currently has a consensus target price of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 60.97%. Lear has a consensus target price of $118.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.52%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Lear.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -66.76% -163.56% -22.86% Lear 2.05% 13.94% 4.63%

Summary

Lear beats ChargePoint on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company’s E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment’s products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.