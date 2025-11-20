Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 28.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Realty Income by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 299.07%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

