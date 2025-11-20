Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%
NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $198.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.08 and its 200 day moving average is $192.83. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $159.99 and a 12 month high of $205.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
