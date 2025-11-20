Contrasting G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) and SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR)

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) and SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G6 Materials and SOBR Safe”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G6 Materials $1.55 million 0.00 -$2.72 million ($0.10) 0.00 SOBR Safe $210,000.00 15.53 -$8.61 million ($141.04) -0.02

Analyst Ratings

G6 Materials has higher revenue and earnings than SOBR Safe. SOBR Safe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G6 Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for G6 Materials and SOBR Safe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00 SOBR Safe 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares G6 Materials and SOBR Safe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G6 Materials N/A N/A N/A SOBR Safe -2,265.66% -93.26% -78.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of SOBR Safe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of SOBR Safe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

G6 Materials has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOBR Safe has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

G6 Materials beats SOBR Safe on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications. The company also provides a suite of graphene products through its e-commerce platform. It serves various industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, marine, medical prosthetics, and various branches of the military. The company was formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc. and changed its name to G6 Materials Corp. in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band. It also offers SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution for applications in probation management, fleet and facility, alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. SOBR Safe, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

