Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11,925.5% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 3,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,157,000 after buying an additional 3,633,582 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,332,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,372,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,666 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 765,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.