1,150 Shares in Korn/Ferry International $KFY Purchased by Traub Capital Management LLC

Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,802,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 849,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,908,000 after buying an additional 98,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,094,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,231,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 932,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 170,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn/Ferry International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $80.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $708.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Korn/Ferry International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $331.40 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

