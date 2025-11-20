1,150 Shares in Korn/Ferry International $KFY Purchased by Traub Capital Management LLC

Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,802,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 849,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,908,000 after buying an additional 98,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,094,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,231,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 932,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 170,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn/Ferry International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.
Korn/Ferry International Trading Down 0.3%
Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $80.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $708.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.
Korn/Ferry International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $331.40 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Korn/Ferry International
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
