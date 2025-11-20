Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419,245 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 182,069 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up approximately 1.3% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.65% of Tapestry worth $300,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,902,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,274,536,000 after buying an additional 606,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $482,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,782 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 47.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $177,405,000 after buying an additional 838,057 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Tapestry by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $176,025,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $138,865,000 after acquiring an additional 658,889 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $104.46 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Bank of America lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

In other news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 73,231 shares of company stock valued at $7,530,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

